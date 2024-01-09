Russia launched its latest barrage of hypersonic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets early on Monday, striking near the front lines of fighting in the east as well as in central and western parts of the country, officials said. At least four civilians were reported killed and at least 30 injured.

Russia fired 51 missiles of various types, as well as eight Shahed drones, at Ukraine, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhny said.

The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted 18 of the cruise missiles and all the drones, he said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces used precision sea-launched and air-launched long-range missiles, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, to strike what it called “facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex”.

In the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman died in a missile attack outside the city of Kryvyi Rih and 24 people were injured in a strike on the town of Novomoskovsk.

In Kryvyi Rih itself, which is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, more than 20 houses and a shopping centre were damaged in the attack, said regional governor Serhi Lysak.

At least four missiles hit Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, injuring one person, said mayor Ihor Terekhov. A woman rescued from the rubble of a building later died, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. More people may be trapped, he said.

Authorities in the Khmelnytsky region of western Ukraine said two people died as at least six explosions were heard during the morning missile attack.

In Zaporizhzhia, a major southern city along the Dnipro River, two people were injured in a missile strike on a residential district, said regional governor Yurii Malashko.

Two people injured in a January 2 attack died on Monday, officials said.

Investigators work next to damaged cars at the site of a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, Russian troops conducted 131 artillery attacks on the Kherson region, killing two people and injuring five, according to governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Kherson and the surrounding region have been consistently targeted since Russian forces withdrew from the city to the eastern side of the Dnipro in the autumn of 2022.

Separately, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces have made unsuccessful efforts to advance during the past day in several areas along the front line, including around Lyman in the Kharkiv region and in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Late on Monday the governor of the Belgorod region in western Russia which borders Ukraine said the city of the same name came under attack.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said 10 rockets fired by Ukraine were shot down while three people were injured by shrapnel, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that some windows in the block of flats were blown out and cars and trucks damaged.

Meanwhile in the Russia-occupied Luhansk region in Ukraine’s east, a Russian warplane accidentally released a bomb on the town of Rubizhne, said Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the region’s Moscow-appointed government.

The bomb, an FAB-250 that carries a high-explosive warhead, did not cause injuries, Pasechnik said.

Last April, another bomb accidentally dropped by one of Russia’s warplanes caused a powerful blast in the city of Belgorod, injuring two and scaring local residents.