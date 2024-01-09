Russia has detained and brought drug-related charges against US citizen Robert Woodland, who was apprehended by law enforcement earlier this month, a Moscow court said on Tuesday.

“On January 6, the Ostankinsky District Court of Moscow ordered Robert Romanov Woodland to be placed in detention for a period of two months, until March 5, 2024,” the court said on social media.

He is accused of the “illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing” of drugs and faces up to 20 years in prison.

A Facebook account in the name of Robert Woodland indicated that he had been working as an English teacher in Russia, and lived outside Moscow.

In 2020, Woodland, who was known to friends as “Rob”, told a Russian newspaper that he was adopted in 1993 by US citizens from an orphanage in Perm, in the Urals, and taken to live in the United States. He later returned to Russia.