A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, and state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying it was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged in a swap.

“On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” the defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

There was no immediate information on the cause.