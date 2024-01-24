Breaking | Ukraine war: Russia says plane carrying 65 POWs crashes
A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, and state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying it was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged in a swap.
“On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” the defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.
There was no immediate information on the cause.
Reuters could not immediately verify details of who was on board.
Video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding in a vast fireball.
The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five people, and can carry up to 90 passengers.
Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred during a “routine flight” in the region’s Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city.
“Now an investigation team and emergency services are working on the site. I have changed my working schedule and travelled to the district,” Gladkov said.
There was no immediate official reaction in Kyiv, but local media cited sources in Ukraine’s defence forces as saying that its armed forces downed the plane, and that it was transporting missiles.
The Kremlin said in response to a reporter’s question that it was looking into the situation.
Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.
More to follow …