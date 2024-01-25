Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia was “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners” after Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a military plane carrying dozens of its own captured soldiers.

Moscow said 74 people died – 65 of them Ukrainian prisoners of war being flown to a scheduled exchange – when a military transport plane was shot down in the western Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine earlier on Wednesday.

“It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society,” Zelensky said in an evening address on the incident.