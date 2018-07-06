A US judge in California has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two state laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

But Judge John Mendez put a third California sanctuary law on hold in his ruling in Sacramento on Thursday.

California officials say their policies promote trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. The administration says the state is allowing dangerous criminals to stay on the street.

The US government sued the state in March as part of a broader effort to crackdown on sanctuary jurisdictions.

The lawsuit argued that the US Constitution gives the federal government pre-eminent power to regulate immigration, and California cannot obstruct immigration enforcement efforts.

Mendez said during a hearing in June that he was not convinced that California intended to interfere with federal immigration enforcement.