US environmental agency head Scott Pruitt quits amid storm of ethical complaints

Deputy administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume duties as the acting administrator on Monday, tweets Trump

PUBLISHED : Friday, 06 July, 2018, 3:56am
UPDATED : Friday, 06 July, 2018, 6:43am

Associated Press
Associated Press

US President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on Thursday that he had accepted the resignation of scandal-plagued US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt has faced an array of ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.

He had denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.

Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt’s efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth. Trump writes on Twitter, “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job.”

Activists have argued those cuts have endangered the environment.

Trump tweets that deputy administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday.

 

