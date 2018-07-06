A California state agency for occupational safety said on Thursday it had opened a third investigation at Tesla Inc’s factory in Fremont, following a complaint.

The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal-OSHA) said it opened the latest case on June 21, but did not give details on the investigations beyond confirming that they are active and continuing.

The online automotive news website Jalopnik reported on Thursday that the latest investigation followed a complaint from one of the automaker’s plant employees.

According to Cal-OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza, the agency’s first investigation opened on April 12 following a serious injury to a millwright employed by Automatic Systems Inc.

The second investigation was initiated on April 17, a day after the investigative news website Reveal reported that Tesla’s omissions in legally mandated reports made its safety record appear better than it was.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.