US pop singer Demi Lovato ‘hospitalised for apparent heroin overdose’
A former Disney child star, Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction as well as depression and eating disorders
Pop star Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday after an apparent heroin overdose, the celebrity news site TMZ said.
Quoting law enforcement sources, TMZ said the 25-year-old singer was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills and that her condition was unknown. A representative for Lovato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Just a month ago, she released a song entitled Sober, in which she appeared to indicate a relapse, opening with the line, “I got no excuses for all these goodbyes.”
Lovato, whose acting career has also included a recurring role on Glee, has in recent years developed a more mature image and has been politically active on issues including support for gay rights.
Fellow pop star Ariana Grande offered her support after the hospitalisation report, tweeting at Lovato, “I love you.”
