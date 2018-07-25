NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
image

Islamic State

Islamic State

Islamic State claims responsibility for shooting in Toronto that left two dead and 13 wounded

The attacker ‘was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries,’ the group said

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 25 July, 2018, 5:29pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 25 July, 2018, 5:29pm

Comments:  

Reuters
Reuters

Share

Related topics

Islamic State Islamic militancy Canada

Related Articles

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Toronto on Sunday that killed two people and wounded 13, the group’s AMAQ news agency said on Wednesday.

The attacker “was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries,” a statement by the group said. The group did not provide further detail or evidence for its claim.

More to follow ...

 

Most Popular

 

You may also like