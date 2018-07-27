Trump accuses Twitter of targeting Republicans, offers no evidence

US President Donald Trump accused Twitter on Thursday of restricting the visibility of prominent Republicans on its platform, without providing evidence, and he promised to investigate.

“Twitter ‘SHADOW BANNING’ prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once!” the Republican president posted on his Twitter account.

The practice involves limiting the visibility of a user in search results, specifically in the auto-populated drop-down search box on Twitter.

Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018

Trump’s comments followed a Vice news report on Wednesday that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other Republicans including Donald Trump Jnr’s spokesman were being “shadow banned”.

“The notion that social media companies would suppress certain political points of view should concern every American. Twitter owes the public answers to what’s really going on,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter.

Trump warns Iran to never threaten US. On Twitter. In all CAPS

Twitter did not have a comment on Trump’s tweet but a spokesperson said that the company does not “shadow ban”.

“We are aware that some accounts are not automatically populating in our search box, and shipping a change to address this,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Twitter said the technology used is based on user behaviour, not political views.