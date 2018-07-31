Pop star Demi Lovato remains in the hospital nearly a week after she reportedly suffered a drug overdose.

The singer is dealing with “complications” such as a high fever and nausea six days after she was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, TMZ reported, citing a source.

Although doctors are unsure when Lovato will be cleared to leave the medical centre, her prognosis is good, an insider told the celebrity gossip site.

“She is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery,” the source said.

Lovato reportedly had to be revived with Narcan – a common treatment for an opioid overdose – when paramedics arrived to the scene last week.

The singer’s team has not yet revealed what prompted Lovato to be hospitalised, though a rep did confirm last week that Lovato was “awake and with her family” several hours after reports of her condition emerged.

The rep added at the time that some of the information being reported about Lovato was inaccurate.

Lovato, 25, has been open in the past about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, and she celebrated six years of sobriety this past March. Last month, however, she seemed to reveal she had relapsed in a song titled Sober.

The singer previously went to rehab when she was 18.