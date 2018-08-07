Authorities say a man who jumped out of a freezer and threatened employees with a knife at a New York City brunch spot and then died was a suspected killer in a 1988 case who had just been released from jail in Boston.

Police say 54-year-old Carlton Henderson screamed “Away from me, Satan!” as he rushed out of the walk-in freezer at Sarabeth’s Restaurant Sunday morning. Police say kitchen employees stripped away the knife and took him to the floor and he went into cardiac arrest.

Henderson was facing murder charges in the 1988 cold-case shooting deaths of 26-year-old William Medina and 22-year-old Antonio Dos Reis.

He had been in jail since his June 2017 arrest, but a judge ordered him released on his own recognisance last Wednesday after ruling to suppress key evidence.