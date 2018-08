A Kansas man who opened fire a suburban Kansas City bar, killing an immigrant from India and wounding two other men, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court to three consecutive life prison sentences for what federal prosecutors said was a hate crime.

Adam Purinton, 53, of Olathe, did not speak in court as he was sentenced for the February 22, 2017, shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, that killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a citizen of India who had stopped at the bar with a colleague, Alok Madasani, both 32, for an after-work drink.

The shooting raised concerns that immigrants were facing more harassment after the election of US President Donald Trump and prompted officials in India to question whether their citizens were safe in the US.

Witnesses said Purinton was asked to leave the bar after he verbally harassed Kuchibhotla and Madasani, at one point yelling, “Get out of my country.”

He later returned with a handgun and fired several times at the two men, killing Kuchibhotla and wounding Madasani. A third man who tried to intervene, Ian Grillot, also was wounded.

Purinton was arrested later in Missouri after he allegedly told a bartender he was running from police because of the shooting.

He pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges in May, in a deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty. His sentence on Tuesday will run consecutively to another life sentence Purinton previously received for first-degree murder in Johnson County District Court in Kansas.

None of his victims appeared in court on Tuesday.