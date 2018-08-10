Angelina Jolie says a US$8 million loan her ex Brad Pitt gave her for a home came with interest, and is stating publicly, through a representative, that she has been forced to shoulder alone the majority of the former Hollywood power couple’s six children’s expenses for the past two years.

The striking statement comes hours after Pitt filed documents in court countering Jolie’s claim he had not paid any “meaningful” child support amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

In those documents, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Pitt’s attorneys reject her claim, stating that the actor has loaned Jolie US$8 million for her current Los Angeles residence and has paid over US$1.3 million in bills for her and their six children.

Pitt’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, slammed Jolie’s claim in her filing, calling it “unnecessary, omits material information, and is a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.”

But Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, was having none of it.

“Angelina’s filing of yesterday was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects,” DeJean said in a statement late Wednesday. “What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children.”

Regarding the US$8 million loan Pitt gave her for housing, DeJean says it was necessary as “Brad chose to keep” their original family home.

“Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents,” DeJean says. “Brad was asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina and the children, but instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan. Angelina will of course honour that loan. A loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”

And of the US$1.3 million Pitt’s lawyers say he has given in child support: “Angelina is asking Brad to pay 50 per cent of the children’s expenses. He has not. Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years. Child support is not optional in California. Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing.”

In Pitt’s filing Wednesday, his legal team also asserted the actor informed Jolie (through their lawyers) around the beginning of August he wanted to move forward with dissolving their marriage, termed legally as bifurcation. Pitt’s lawyers state her team asked them to hold for a week, and indicate that Jolie’s team decided to file for dissolution, first, on August 7.

Spiegel writes that there was already a status conference with their judge planned for August 21. He calls Jolie’s Tuesday request for a meeting specifically about child support “calculated to increase the conflict.”