US President Donald Trump has signed into law a new bill that authorises tougher regulations on foreign investments in the US – including deals from China.

The US$716 billion defence appropriations bill – which is named after Senator John S. McCain, who is battling a brain tumour – broadens the command of a cross-agency unit that reviews foreign investments in the US for national security concerns.

Under the new law, the entity, known as the Committee of Foreign Investment in the US, or CFIUS, will have the authority to review a broader set of mergers and assets acquisitions by foreign buyers.

The new bill “significantly expands CFIUS’s jurisdictional ambit, and reflects the most comprehensive reform to CFIUS in its history”, Mario Mancuso, a former senior member of George W. Bush’s national security team and author of A Dealmaker’s Guide to CFIUS﻿, said on Monday.

A reform of the review process was originally introduced as a separate bill – the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018, also known as FIRRMA – in November 2017 by Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein. It was later incorporated into the defence budget bill.



In a Monday statement, Nancy McLernon, president and CEO of the organisation for International Investment (OFII), said that “FIRRMA does not radically change the scope of CFIUS to make it a tool for escalating trade disputes, coercing market reciprocity or imposing bygone industrial policy”.

Instead, she said, “It keeps CFIUS squarely focused on protecting US national security from the deceitful efforts of our nation’s adversaries.”

This is the first reform that the review process has undergone in more than a decade. Although the bill did not single out any countries in particular, the lawmakers have not shied away from spelling out that China’s acquisitions of US key technologies are their main concerns.

The current review process “has allowed bad actors to exploit gaps in our safeguards to gain a competitive edge on the United States”, Senator John Cornyn said in a statement shortly after the bill was signed. “We can no longer allow dual-use military technology to be vacuumed up by countries like China.”

Mancuso, who currently leads the CFIUS practice at law firm Kirkland & Ellis said the new bill “will capture many investments that have not been historically subject to CFIUS’ review”, including venture capital and private equity deals, as it shifts the reviewer’s focus “in many cases from whether a foreign investor could ‘control’ a US business to whether the foreign investor is ‘non-passive’”.

Treasury will move to draft up the legislation before the new law goes into effect, a process that aims to provide guidance on terms including defining what “critical” technologies might be.

Analysts were concerned that the lack of clarity of what kinds of technology will raise red flags for the committee could lead to abuse or paralyse companies that try to decide what technologies might be off-limit.

The defence bill signed into law on Monday has also made final a weakened regulation to clamp down on Chinese telecoms company ZTE.