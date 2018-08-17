Elon Musk has said the past year of his professional life has been “excruciating” and that stress over his business had caused his health to deteriorate.

In an emotional interview with The New York Times the founder of electric car maker Tesla, also revealed that the pressures of work had caused him to spend his birthday stuck in the Tesla factory and almost miss his brother’s wedding.

“This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career,” he said in the interview.

Musk, whose company posted a record US$709.6 million net loss in the first quarter of this year while struggling to manufacture large numbers of its Model 3 mass-market electric car , said he had been working up to 120 hours a week and as a result his health had been “not great” and his friends had been worried about him.

Musk said there were times he didn’t leave the factory for three or four days at a time and days when he didn’t go outside.

He added that he spent the entire 24 hours of his 47th birthday in June at work and flew directly to his brother’s wedding, where he was due to be best man, from work, arriving two hours before the ceremony and leaving immediately afterwards.

Musk sparked a furore in the markets, the media and among investors earlier this month when he tweeted his intentions to take his publicly traded company private, with the assurance: “Funding secured”.

I thought the worst of it was over. But from a personal standpoint, the worst is yet to come

Elon Musk

Lawyers have warned that his tweet may have broken 14e-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which prohibits publicly traded companies from announcing plans to buy or sell securities if executives don’t intend to complete, don’t have the means to complete, or are trying to manipulate the stock price.

Tesla’s stock rose by 11 per cent after the tweet. But last week, Musk was sued by investors, who claimed his tweets were misleading and were designed to “completely decimate” short-sellers, people who bet that Tesla’s shares will lose value. It has also been reported that the US’s top financial watchdog had launched an investigation into Musk in light of his tweets.

In the interview with The New York Times, Musk blamed short-sellers, from whom he said he anticipated “a few months of extreme torture”.

“I thought the worst of it was over,” he told The New York Times. “But from a personal standpoint, the worst is yet to come.”

Musk, who is a controversial figure, has drawn further criticism this year for his tweets. Last month he launched an extraordinary attack on one of the British divers involved in the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach who were trapped in a cave in Thailand, baselessly calling the diver a “pedo” on Twitter.

In June, Musk caused outrage when he responded to a tweet from a woman who claimed Musk had used her father’s unicorn artwork on Tesla merchandise without compensation or attribution, by telling her: “He can sue for money if he wants, but that’s kinda lame”. Musk later settled the dispute with the artist.

Musk has also lashed out at both the media and analysts from large Wall Street banks in recent months, calling questions from analysts “boring, bonehead questions” and suggesting he would start a website to rank the credibility of individual journalists, after Tesla received negative press coverage.