As the jury in the federal criminal case against Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on tax and bank fraud charges deliberated for a second day on Friday, the trial judge said he would not release the jurors’ name because he has received threats and fears for their safety.

Federal District Judge TS Ellis III attributed his decision not to release the names and addresses of jurors to the media to concerns about their “peace and safety”.

“I had no idea this case would excite these emotions,” Ellis said of the high-profile trial. “I don’t feel right if I release their names.”

Also on Friday, President Donald Trump issued a fresh defence of Manafort, calling him a “very good person.”

Later in the afternoon, when the six-man, six-woman jury sent a note seeking to be dismissed for the day, Ellis granted the request. The jury will resume its deliberations in the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on Monday.

Manafort, 69, once a high-flying Republican political consultant, is accused of providing fraudulent statements to secure bank loans and failing to pay taxes on tens of millions of dollars he earned while advising Russian-backed politicians in Ukraine between 2006 and 2015.

If convicted, he faces up to 305 years in prison.

The jury’s deliberations followed a three-week trial in which federal prosecutors called 27 witnesses to testify against Manafort. The list included Manafort’s deputy on the Trump campaign, Rick Gates, who struck a plea deal and has been cooperating with Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

While this trial is focused on Manafort’s finances and not Russian interference in the 2016 election, it is the first major test of Mueller’s investigation.

Trump has repeatedly sought to discredit the investigation as a “witch-hunt”, even as the special counsel has brought indictments against 32 individuals and three companies, and already secured five guilty pleas.

A coalition of media organisations had filed a motion requesting the jurors’ names, as well as access to sealed transcripts of bench conferences during the trial.

Jury lists are presumed to be public unless a judge gives a reason for keeping them secret.

Ellis disclosed that he had personally been threatened and was being protected by US marshals. Jury lists are usually made public unless a judge articulates a reason for keeping them secret.

“I’ve received criticism and threats,” Ellis said. “I imagine they would, too.”

His comments came hours after President Trump defended Manafort as “a good person” and declined to rule out a pardon.

“I think the whole Manafort trial is very sad,” Trump told reporters on the south lawn at the White House, before departing for a fundraiser in New York. “I think it’s a very sad day for our country. He happens to be a very good person, and I think it’s very sad what they’ve done to Paul Manafort.”

Asked if he would pardon him, Trump said: “I don’t talk about that now.”