Ben Affleck is reportedly back in rehab.

The Oscar-winning producer and actor is said to be seeking treatment for alcohol addiction at a facility in Malibu, according to TMZ and People.

His estranged wife Jennifer Garner reportedly staged an intervention at his home on Wednesday.

Representatives for Affleck and Garner did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation on Thursday.

The 46-year-old actor’s personal struggles this week were accompanied by several unflattering paparazzi images. Photos on Wednesday showed a visibly upset Garner arriving at his Pacific Palisades home, and soon after that, he was photographed looking pretty worse for wear while going through a fast-food drive-through with her.

Earlier this week, Affleck was photographed accepting a home delivery of beer and liquor, which TMZ reported was the tipping point for Garner, who shares three children with the Justice League star.

The former couple arrived at the Canyon at Peace Park on Wednesday night, according to the Blast. The facility is a secluded rehab centre that plans a specific recovery programme for individuals dealing with alcohol and drug-related issues and mental illness.

The Argo director went through rehab in 2001 and 2017. Following his more recent stint, Affleck opened up about his struggle on Facebook, calling it something he “dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” he wrote.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015 and filed for divorce in April 2017 but still have not finalised the split. Meanwhile, the actor-director dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for about a year, but news of their split came earlier this week when he was spotted out with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.