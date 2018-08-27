A red laser dot appeared on the chest of a video gamer at a tournament as it was being live-streamed from a Florida mall, moments before shooting erupted.

Three people would die in Sunday’s attack, including the gunman, police said. The death toll was previously reported as four.

“There were three deceased individuals at the scene, one of those being the suspect, who took his own life,” Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference, naming the suspect as 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland.

“There were nine victims transported by JFRD (local fire and rescue) to area hospitals. Some of those have gunshot wounds. There were two additional gunshot victims that self-transported themselves to local hospitals.”

WARNING: VIDEO INCLUDES SOUNDS AND IMAGES THAT MAY DISTURB

Twitch livestream of Madden NFL tournament qualifier in Jacksonville broadcasts mass shooting, horrific aftermath [video disturbing]https://t.co/kKcpNuGFRi pic.twitter.com/98FwkWMfOp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2018

Williams said Katz committed the shooting in Jacksonville with a single handgun. He said Katz was in Jacksonville for the “Madden NFL 19” video game tournament. The games maker, EA Sports, lists a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

The tournament took place in a gaming bar that shares space with a pizzeria. Viewers could watch the games online and see the players.

Investigators were looking into the online video that appeared to capture the scene right before the shooting began, Williams said.

A red dot that appears to be a laser pointer is visible on the chest of player Eli Clayton seconds before the first of a dozen gunshots rings out.

“What did he shoot me with?” says a male voice on the video. It is not known whether Clayton was shot.

Jason Lake, the founder and CEO of complexity, a company that owns professional e-sports teams, said on Twitter that one of his players, 19-year-old Drini Gjoka, was shot in the thumb.

Gjoka tweeted: “The tourney just got shot up. Im leaving and never coming back.” Then: “I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb. Worst day of my life.”

Marquis Williams, 28, and his girlfriend, Taylor Poindexter, 26, both from Chicago, were ordering pizza at the bar when they heard the gunfire. Williams said people trampled each other trying to get away.

“Initially we thought it was a balloon popping, but there weren’t any balloons in the room. Then we heard repeat shots and we took off running,” said Williams, who participated in the tournament earlier.