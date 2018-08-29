US President Donald Trump said on Twitter early Wednesday that China hacked the emails of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton but did not offer any evidence or further information.

“Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!” he tweeted a little after midnight on Wednesday.

US intelligence officials have said Russia orchestrated the hacking of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election.

A US federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in July on charges of hacking the computer networks of Clinton and the Democratic Party.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election and whether the campaign of Republican candidate Trump colluded with Moscow. Russia denies meddling in the elections, while Trump has denied any collusion.

It’s not clear what prompted Trump’s tweet. An earlier post from the US president appeared to reference a news article about alleged Chinese hacking of Clinton’s emails.

‘Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!”

A story by The Daily Caller on Monday said a Chinese-owned company in Washington DC “penetrated” a private server used by Clinton when she was secretary of state.

The report said the Intelligence Community Inspector General warned the FBI, which failed to act on the information.

Trump said in April 2017 China may have hacked the emails of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election. He also did not provide any evidence backing his allegation at that time.