A leaked photo of the White House summer 2018 interns has again placed Donald Trump’s administration under scrutiny over its commitment to diversity, or lack thereof.

A third of Americans aged in their 20s belong to a minority group, yet the unreleased press photo – obtained from an intern’s social media account – shows this season’s class struggling to represent anything like that – not unlike the make-up of the president’s cabinet.

The minority members of Trump’s cabinet are few and far between, while 64 per cent of Barack Obama’s first cabinet and cabinet-level officials were women or non-white men, according to a New York Times analysis.

Compare and contrast the most recent intern class with a group from the 2016 programme under the Obama administration.

It’s not the first time that an intake of Republican interns has raised eyebrows for its overwhelmingly white composition. In 2016, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s photo of Capitol Hill interns in 2016 raised similar questions.