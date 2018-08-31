Trump says he will pull US out of World Trade Organisation ‘if they don’t shape up’
Trump said last month that the US is at a big disadvantage from being treated ‘very badly’ by the WTO for many years and that the Geneva-based body needs to ‘change their ways’
Related topics
US President Donald Trump has said he would pull out of the World Trade Organisation if it does not treat the US better, continuing his criticism of a cornerstone of the international trading system.
“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO,” Trump said on Thursday in an interview at the White House.
A US withdrawal from the WTO would severely undermine the post-World War II multilateral trading system that the US helped build.
Trump said last month that the US is at a big disadvantage from being treated “very badly” by the WTO for many years and that the Geneva-based body needs to “change their ways”.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said allowing China into the WTO in 2001 was a mistake.
Trump to back US$200 billion China tariffs ‘as early as next week’
He has long called for the US to take a more aggressive approach to the WTO, arguing that it was incapable of dealing with a non-market economy such as China.
Lighthizer has accused the WTO dispute-settlement system of interfering with US sovereignty, particularly on anti-dumping cases.
The US has been blocking the appointment of judges to the WTO’s appeals body, raising the possibility that it could cease to function in the coming years.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: