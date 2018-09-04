The confirmation hearing for US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee quickly descended into chaos on Tuesday with opposition Democrats demanding an adjournment and protesters repeatedly interrupting the proceedings.

“I move to adjourn,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of several Democrats who interrupted the introductory remarks by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, in an extraordinary opening to the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“What is the rush? What are we hiding by not letting these documents come out?” asked Senator Cory Booker, referring to thousands of documents relating to Kavanaugh’s work in the Bush White House that Trump’s administration withheld before the hearing.

Kavanaugh planned to tell the committee that he will be “a neutral and impartial arbiter” if confirmed, according to excerpts of his opening statement.

“I don’t decide cases based on personal or policy preferences,” Kavanaugh says in the excerpts, released by the White House on Tuesday. “I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defence judge. I am a pro-law judge.”

The excerpts were released about two hours before the start of the hearing, which was expected to be contentious.

In his statement, expected after senators on the committee make opening statements, Kavanaugh will also pay tribute to Justice Anthony Kennedy, whom he has been nominated to replace, according to the excerpts.

“To me, Justice Kennedy is a mentor, a friend, and a hero,” Kavanaugh says. “As a Member of the Court, he was a model of civility and collegiality. He fiercely defended the independence of the Judiciary. And he was a champion of liberty.”

Kavanaugh also pledges to be a “team player”.

“If confirmed to the Court, I would be part of a Team of Nine, committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States,” he says. “I would always strive to be a team player on the Team of Nine.”