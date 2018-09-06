Kim Kardashian has made another trip to the White House to discuss criminal justice.

The reality star – who met with President Donald Trump there a little over three months ago to speak about prison reform – was back Wednesday for a discussion about clemency, the White House confirmed.

“Today at the White House, members of the Administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.”

Kardashian, 37, was one of 12 external attendees expected to be part of the discussion, which will also be attended by a quartet of Trump officials including Jared Kushner.

In her previous trip to the White House, Kardashian met with Trump and pushed for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades behind bars for a nonviolent, first-time drug offence.

Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence shortly after his meeting with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

Trump was not listed as an attendee for Wednesday’s meeting, according to the release put out by the White House.

This time, Kardashian was expected to advocate for a Tennessee man named Chris Young, who has been behind bars for nearly 10 years for cocaine and marijuana possession, according to TMZ. He is facing life in prison.