It was a metaphoric Molotov, a middle finger, a knife in the back.

Even in the midst of a US administration and news cycle that powers a ceaseless hamster wheel of drama, The New York Times op-ed from an anonymous “senior” official in the Trump White House was jaw-dropping.

The author declared that he or she is part of the “resistance” against the President, “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” The piece slammed Donald Trump for his inadequacies and volatility and declared him a danger to the country. But lucky for America, the author said, there’s a group of subversives trying to keep him at bay.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: The anonymous New York Times op-ed writer used the unusual word "lodestar." FREE CLUE: Ask Mother if there's anyone in your administration who *loves* using that word . . . pic.twitter.com/EIQ5izIP3t — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 6, 2018

But the explosion the piece created wasn’t really about the what; it was mostly about the who. It was also about the spectacle, the joy of the adrenaline-fuelled race. It was the starting whistle setting off another remarkable round of Washington’s unofficial sport: gossip.

Internet conspiracy theorists cracked their knuckles and settled in for a long night’s labour. Pundits sat by their phones and in front of TV screens, waiting for their chances to weigh in. Ravenous masses took to Twitter to tear into the piece’s breadcrumbs.

The game was afoot.

The avalanche of guesses engulfed just about everyone in the top tiers of the White House – press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, adviser Kellyanne Conway, chief of staff John Kelly. Some were sure it’d be a big name; others were positive it’d be a powerful nobody.

Perhaps it was written by John McCain before his death in a final act of defiance?

Many predicted Trump and his allies had plotted and penned the op-ed themselves to feed the fires of internal controversy and distract from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings. The bets literally rolled in.

One word in the piece caught many eyes: “lodestar”.

POTUS to VP: "I know it was you, #Lodestar. You broke my heart." pic.twitter.com/nx9FnWvY4Z — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 6, 2018

The unusual word was used to praise McCain: “We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example – a lodestar for restoring honour to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honourable men, but we should revere them.”

That led many to conclude that the author was none other than Vice-President Mike Pence himself.

Gung-ho sleuths found numerous examples of Pence using the word in speeches and sound bites dating back to 2001.

Or maybe it was Pence’s speech-writer, some pondered. Or someone trying to pin the blame on Pence. Who knows?

In a tweet, the Times used the pronoun “he” to refer to the writer; does that rule out all women?

The newspaper later said the tweet referring to “he” had been “drafted by someone who is not aware of the author’s identity, including the gender, so the use of ‘he’ was an error.”

If I were writing this story, the anonymous source behind the New York Times op-ed would've intentionally used the word "lodestar" to make people think it's Mike Pence. If he were smarter than Mike Pence. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 6, 2018

As for Trump, he predictably attacked the piece and its publisher – the “Failing New York Times” – in his Wednesday afternoon meeting with the press pool, calling it “gutless.”

“We have somebody in what I call the failing New York Times that’s talking about he’s part of the resistance inside the Trump administration,” Trump told reporters. “This is what we have to deal with. And you know the dishonest media … But it’s really a disgrace.”

Afterward, the President tweeted a single word: TREASON?

In a fiery statement, Sanders declared the piece “a new low,” demanded an apology from the Times and called for the author’s resignation.

“He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people,” she said. “The coward should do the right thing and resign.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press