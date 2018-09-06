US Democratic senators have vowed to release confidential documents that they say reveal Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s approval of racial profiling during his time in President George W Bush’s White House – even if it means their expulsion from the Senate.

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, said on Thursday – the third day of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee – that the “emails being withheld from the public have nothing to do with national security,” and that he would be “knowingly violating the rules”.

“I’m going to release the email about racial profiling,” Booker vowed. “I understand the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate.”

On Wednesday night, Booker questioned Kavanaugh about an email that the judge, one of Bush’s aides, sent after the September 11, 2001, attacks in which he expressed approval of racial profiling.

Booker asked for Kavanaugh’s opinions on racial profiling now, but was opposed by Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, who complained that the email in question had not been made public.

Almost 200,000 pages of White House documents are currently designated as “committee confidential” and available only to the senators. Democrats say that designation has previously been used only for much smaller batches of documents.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas called Booker’s plan “irresponsible and outrageous”.

“No senator deserves to sit on this committee or be in the Senate, in my view, if they believe they can write the rules for themselves,” Cornyn said.

However, Booker received support from his colleagues.

Second-ranking Senate Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois said to Booker: “I concur with what you are doing, and let’s jump into this pit together. If there is going to be some retribution against the senator from New Jersey, count me in.”

And Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii tweeted: “Yesterday, I referred to a ‘Committee confidential’ document where Judge Kavanaugh questioned the validity of programs that benefit Native Hawaiian programs, and by extension, Alaska Natives. If you're coming after @SenBooker for releasing these documents, count me in.”

Also on Thursday, a newly disclosed email – separate from the messages Booker has said he will release – reveals that Kavanaugh has questioned whether the 1973 Roe v. Wade case on abortion access is settled law.

His 2003 comments came as he was reviewing an op-ed article in support of two judicial nominees while he was working in the Bush White House, according to the document.

“I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so,” he wrote, referring to justices at the time, in an email to a Republican Senate aide. The document is partially redacted.

The tone is different from Kavanaugh’s remarks during the confirmation hearings stressing how difficult it is to overturn precedent like Roe.

The hearings are expected to continue on Friday with testimony from outside witnesses presented by committee Republicans and Democrats.

The Judiciary Committee is likely to vote on confirmation on September 20, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is aiming for a full Senate vote before the court begins its new term on October 1.

Protesters repeatedly interrupted the hearing by shouting messages opposing Kavanaugh. Capitol police said they arrested 73 people in the hearing room or other parts of Senate office buildings, after arresting 70 a day earlier.



