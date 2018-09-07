White House officials reached out to a noted Yale University psychiatrist last fall out of concern over President Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic behaviour.

Dr Bandy Lee, who edited the bestselling book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, told the New York Daily News on Thursday the staffers contacted her because the president was “scaring” them.

Lee’s revelation comes as Trump fumes in response to an anonymous op-ed about administration insiders and a White House tell-all by journalist Bob Woodward that claims there are grave concerns among the highest ranks of the Trump administration about the president’s judgment.

Lee briefed a dozen lawmakers from the House and Senate last December about Trump’s fitness to be president. But lawmakers on Capitol Hill weren’t the only ones alarmed by Trump’s erratic behaviour, his troubling tweets or his temper.

A pair of West Wing representatives contacted her two separate times on the same day because they believed the president was “unravelling”.

“I had not mentioned this before because I did not want to confuse my role as an educator to the public,” Lee said when pressed about why she did not speak out sooner. “I thought I would be more effective by retaining my public role than getting involved in either the treatment of those who were feeling scared or in the actual intervention with the president.”

He has a thought disturbance. When Donald Trump says something he expects others to believe it is reality

Dr Bart Rossi

Salon first reported Lee’s claim. Around the same time, a Trump family friend emailed her over concern for his mental health.

Trump defended his mental fitness in January, calling himself a “very stable genius” and “like, really smart”.

He made the claim in response to the release of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which contained concerns from Trump’s senior aides about his mental fitness for office.

Woodward’s tome paints a similar picture.

Although mental health professionals typically stay away from diagnosing public figures they’ve never actually evaluated, Lee and others have chosen to speak out about their concerns.

The Trump official behind the anonymous New York Times op-ed appears to confirm Lee and other experts’ worst fears, that the “root of the problem is the President’s amorality.”

“Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision-making,” the unidentified writer adds.

Woodward’s book and the anonymous op-ed both paint Trump as a troubled, impulsive and dangerous man who has little regard for the rule of law or the power of the presidency.

His behaviour has led several officials to retaliate by subverting his efforts.

“Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader. … The dilemma – which he does not fully grasp – is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” the unidentified official wrote.

Political psychologist Dr Bart Rossi said it is clear that Trump has been exhibiting narcissistic behaviour and it has been getting worse as the pressures of the office mount and the federal Russia probe stretches on.

“I see someone who has a real narcissistic problem,” Rossi told The News. “The problem is he is narcissistic to the extreme. He’s self-absorbed to the point where he’s only concerned about himself.

“The other problem is that he has a thought disturbance. When Donald Trump says something he expects others to believe it is reality even if it is completely fabricated.”

Rossi said his analysis is based on Trump’s public statements and is made in the context of political psychology.

“We’re in very dangerous territory,” he added.