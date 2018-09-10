Six additional women have come forward to accuse CBS Corp. Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves of harassment or assault in previous decades as he and the media company’s board negotiate his exit, The New Yorker reported.

The reported incidents occurred in the 1980s and early 2000s and include claims that the executive forced women to perform oral sex on him, exposed himself, and used intimidation and physical violence, according to The New Yorker story published on Sunday.

The author is Ronan Farrow, whose reporting previously helped topple movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Moonves, in a statement to The New Yorker, acknowledged three of the encounters while maintaining that they were consensual.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue,” the executive said, adding that he has “never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women.”

One of the women who has come forward against Moonves filed a complaint late last year with the Los Angeles Police Department but prosecutors declined to pursue charges because the statute of limitations had expired, The New Yorker reported, citing law-enforcement officials it did not name.

CBS and controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc. could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

CBS is expected to announce on Monday that Moonves is resigning, said sources on Sunday, asking not to be identified because the plans have not been made public.

CBS has also negotiated an estimated $100 million settlement with Moonves, these sources said. CBS will donate a portion of that settlement to an unnamed charity, and the company reserves the right to claw back all of the remaining payment, sources familiar with these discussions said.

Under Moonves’s contract, the 68-year-old could be owed as much as US$180 million in severance – as well as a production deal – but the CEO is facing challenges on a number of fronts.

He has been battling National Amusements over board control, in addition to the harassment complaints.

But CBS also has reportedly reached a deal to settle litigation over the control of the company with its controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc in a deal expected to be announced as early as before the markets open on Monday, the sources said.