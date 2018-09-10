Search and rescue workers were scouring the waters off Canada’s east coast on Sunday, after a German pop star went missing from a cruise liner, the Royal Canadian Navy said.

The 33-year-old pop singer, Daniel Kueblboeck, was believed to have jumped off the AIDAluna cruise ship about 200km north of St John’s, in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.

A passenger was seen leaping into the sea, and the search of the boat then established that the singer was missing, the cruise line said.

He was travelling on his own, and was not on tour, according to the same source.

An alert was sounded early Sunday.

A military helicopter and a surveillance aircraft were sent to the area, as well as two ships.

“They were dispatched to the area and arrived mid-afternoon,” military spokesman Mark Gough said.

“The search is still going on.”

After dark, the air and sea units had to be reduced. But a smaller Coast Guard craft is continuing the mission overnight into Monday, a Navy spokesman said.

Kueblboeck gained fame in Germany in 2002 when he took part in a popular national reality TV show.