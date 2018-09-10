Palestinians say US is closing down their Washington office

The US has told the Palestinians it is closing their mission in Washington, a senior official said on Monday, the latest in a series of American blows to the Palestinians.

The Trump administration notified the Palestinians last year it will close their office in Washington unless they enter serious peace talks with Israel.

“We have been officially informed that the US administration will close our embassy in Washington as a punishment for continuing to work with the International Criminal Court against Israeli war crimes,” Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said. “This is yet another affirmation of the Trump administration’s policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services including health and education.”

The move comes after several financial measures the Trump administration has taken towards the Palestinians.

Trump is king of Jerusalem with Palestinian blood on his hands

The US has announced it is ending its decades of funding for the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees, slashing bilateral US aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza and cutting funding to hospitals in Jerusalem that serve Palestinians.

A provision in a US law says the PLO mission must close if the Palestinians try to get the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israelis for crimes against Palestinians.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in November that the Palestinians crossed that line two months earlier.

Although the Israelis and Palestinians are not engaged in direct negotiations, Trump’s administration says it has been trying to mediate a peace deal that would end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior aide, White House officials have been preparing a peace proposal they intend to put forward at an unspecified time.

Trump has promised to pursue the “ultimate deal” between the Palestinians and Israel. However, such a deal is unlikely given Palestinian mistrust of his administration.

The Palestinians were angered by Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the US embassy there. They have since rejected the US as peace broker.