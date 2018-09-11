Americans were commemorating the attacks on the US on September 11, 2001 with sombre tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims on Tuesday.

Margie Miller was among the thousands of victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others who gathered on a misty morning at the memorial plaza where the World Trade Centre’s twin towers once stood. She came to the site from her home in suburban Baldwin, as she does 10 or so times a year, to remember her husband, Joel Miller. Only a few fragments of his remains were recovered.

“To me, he is here. This is my holy place,” his widow said before the ceremony, which began with a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46am, the time when the trade centre was hit by the first of two planes. Some relatives victims help up signs with photos of their loved ones.

US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence went to the two other places where hijacked planes crashed on September 11.

The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to Pennsylvania for a memorial in a field near Shanksville, where a new “Tower of Voices” monument was dedicated on Saturday. Pence went to a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump, a Republican and New Yorker, took the occasion of last year’s anniversary to issue a stern warning to extremists that “America cannot be intimidated”.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on September 11, when international terrorism hit home in a way it previously had not for many Americans. The day still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it is less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 17 years.

“You don’t want to live in fear, but it is very real,” Miller said.

Debra Sinodinos, who lost her firefighter cousin Peter Carroll and works near the trade centre, said she tries not to let terror attacks unnerve her.

“You have to move on,” she said as she headed into the anniversary ceremony with her extended family. “Otherwise, you’d live in fear.”

The September 11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals revolving around the reading of the names of the dead. But each year at ground zero, victims’ relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

For Nicholas Haros Jnr, that concern is officials who make comparisons to September 11 or invoke it for political purposes.

“Stop. Stop,” pleaded Haros, who lost his 76-year-old mother, Frances. “Please stop using the bones and ashes of our loved ones as props in your political theatre. Their lives, sacrifices and deaths are worth so much more. Let’s not trivialise them.”

This year’s anniversary came as a heated midterm election cycle kicks into high gear. But there have long been some efforts to separate the solemn anniversary from politics.

The group 9/11 Day, which promotes volunteering on the anniversary, routinely asks candidates not to campaign or run political ads for the day. Organisers of the ground zero ceremony allow politicians to attend, but they have been barred since 2011 from reading names or delivering remarks.

The names are read by victims’ loved ones, some of them not yet born when the attacks happened.

“Even though I never met you, I’ll never forget you,” Isabella Del Corral said of her grandfather, Joseph Piskadlo.

Hours after the ceremony, two powerful light beams will soar into the night sky from lower Manhattan in the annual “Tribute in Light.”

Memorials to September 11 continue to grow at Shanksville, where the Tower of Voices will eventually include a wind chime for each of the 40 people killed there, and ground zero, where work is to begin soon on a pathway honouring rescue and recovery workers.

It will serve as a way to honour those who became sick or died from exposure to toxins released when the Trade Centre’s twin towers collapsed. Researchers have documented elevated rates of respiratory ailments, post-traumatic stress disorder and other illnesses among people who spent time in the rubble.

About 38,500 people have applied to a compensation fund, and over $3.9 billion in claims have been approved.