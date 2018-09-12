Los Angeles prosecutors said on Tuesday they would not charge Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter over a 2003 sexual assault accusation because it fell outside the California statute of limitations.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that because the woman, Melissa Schuman from the group Dream, was 18 at the time, the statute of limitations expired in 2013. They did not evaluate the merits of Schuman’s story.

“An analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted, and the matter is declined,” prosecutors said in a charge evaluation worksheet released to the media.

Schuman said in an email Tuesday that she was well aware the statute of limitations would make charges unlikely, but it gives her solace to know her case has been documented, and she is happy she spoke out.

A lawyer for Carter, whose band is currently playing a long-term engagement in Las Vegas, said in a statement on Tuesday that the singer was “happy to put the matter behind him.”

“Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year,” lawyer Michael Holtz said in the statement.

Yoga retreat or sex cult? Guru faces rape accusations at Thai centre

The Backstreet Boys were one of the biggest boy bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with hits like Quit Playing Games With My Heart.

Accusations of sexual misconduct, inspired by the #MeToo social media movement, have forced multiple celebrities, politicians and businessmen to step down or be fired in the past year.