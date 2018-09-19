Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with Donald Trump over a decade ago, says in her upcoming tell-all book that sex with the now-president was deeply underwhelming, and likens his genitals to a video game character, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

In her book, Full Disclosure, Daniels wrote of her tryst with Trump: ﻿“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”



According to ﻿The Guardian, she also wrote: “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool … I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f**ked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d**k like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

The paper said it had obtained a copy of the book ahead of its publication on October 2, a month ahead of the key US midterm elections.

Trump has denied the affair but his lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations linked to US$130,000 in “hush money” he paid Daniels shortly before the November 2016 presidential election.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual liaison with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006, around the time that the reality television star’s wife, Melania, had given birth to their son Barron.

In the book, she describes seeing Trump for the first time at the golf tournament: “He had a red cap, a Trump crest as a place holder for the MAGA slogan not one of us could see coming.”

She said they had sex in Trump’s penthouse after one of his bodyguards invited her to have dinner with the real estate tycoon.

In the book, Daniels also recounts her mounting disbelief in 2016 as Trump closes in on the Republican presidential nomination. “It will never happen, I would say,” Daniel writes. “He doesn’t even want to be president.”

Daniels said she remained in touch with Trump over the next year in the hope he would get her on his reality television show, The Apprentice. She said Trump even suggested that he would allow her to cheat to remain on the show for more episodes.

“He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 per cent his idea,” The Guardian quoted her as saying in the book.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, tweeted following the Guardian report that the “most important thing about [the book] is not the description of her sex with Mr. Trump.”

“It is instead her description of her life and role as a modern woman unafraid to speak truth to power,” Avenatti said.