A Texas man at the centre of a legal battle over his plan to make instructions available for 3D-printed plastic guns flew to Taiwan after learning the police in Austin were investigating an accusation he had sex with an underage girl, officials said on Wednesday.

Cody Wilson, 30, was placed under investigation after a counsellor told police on August 22 that a 16-year-old girl had said she was paid US$500 to have sex with him at a hotel, Austin Police Commander Troy Officer said at a news conference.

Police later interviewed the girl and on Wednesday obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest, but by then he had caught a flight to Taiwan, Officer said.

“We know Mr. Wilson frequently travels for business. We don’t know why he went to Taiwan,” Officer said. “But we do know before he left he was informed by a friend of the victim that she had spoken to police and the police were investigating him for having sex with a minor.”

Taiwan does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

According to the affidavit, Wilson met the girl through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com. The girl said she and Wilson had sex at an Austin hotel on August 15, according to the document.

The girl said she met Wilson in the car park of an Austin coffee shop before they drove to the hotel, where Wilson had sex with her and afterward gave her US$500 in cash. She said Wilson then dropped her off at a Whataburger restaurant.

Video surveillance shows Wilson and the youth getting out of a vehicle at the hotel and then exiting an lift together on the seventh floor, Donovan wrote. The footage shows them returning to the lift later that night.

Hotel records showed that Wilson registered the same room in which the girl reported he had sex with her, the detective wrote.

Wilson is identified in the affidavit as the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed.

After a federal court barred Wilson from posting the printable gun blueprints online for free last month, he announced that he had begun selling them for any amount of money to US customers through his website.

The states sued to stop an agreement that the government reached with Defense Distributed, arguing that the blueprints for how to print plastic guns could be obtained by felons or terrorists.