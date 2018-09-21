A number of people were shot and killed on Thursday at a Rite Aid pharmacy distribution Centre in Maryland, and the suspected shooter was in custody and in critical condition, the county sheriff said. The shooting occurred shortly after 9am local time about 34 miles (55km) northeast of Baltimore.

“I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters at a news briefing. He did not offer any details regarding the suspect’s identity or possible motive behind the shooting.

NBC reporter Pete Williams said multiple law enforcement sources told him the shooter was a woman. A law enforcement source said that officials believe the suspect had a work-related grievance.

3D-printed gun maker, accused of sex with minor, flies to Taiwan

The Rite Aid Centre sits among a number of warehouses. The facility has nearly 1,000 employees, company spokesman Pete Strella said, and processes products, including pharmaceuticals, for delivery to more than 2,500 pharmacy stores.

The shooting took place a few miles from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a large Army facility where military technology is developed and tested, according to Harford County’s website.

Governor Larry Hogan said his office was “closely monitoring the horrific shooting.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” Hogan wrote on Twitter. “The State stands ready to offer any support.”

Gunman killed by police after hurting three in shooting at US software firm

Agents from the Baltimore offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also responded, the agencies said.

The shooting occurred a day after a man shot and wounded four people, including a police officer, at a Pennsylvania court building before he was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.