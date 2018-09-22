Authorities in Taiwan have arrested the owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3D-printed guns who is wanted in the US for paying an underage girl for sex, official media reported.

Taiwanese police found and arrested Cody Wilson, 30, in a hotel in Taipei on Friday evening, the Central News Agency.

Deadly download: things to know about 3D-printed guns

The island’s immigration department would make arrangements for Wilson to return to the US as soon as possible, the Taiwanese news agency said.

Police in Austin, Texas, had earlier reported that Wilson’s last known location was Taipei.

Police Commander Troy Officer said Wednesday that before Wilson flew to Taiwan, a friend of the 16-year-old girl had told him that police were investigating the accusation that he had sex with the youth.

Wilson is identified in a US court filing as the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed.

Man sells 3D-printed gun plans online despite judge’s order



After a federal court barred Wilson from posting the printable gun blueprints online for free last month, he announced he had begun selling them for any amount of money to US customers through his website.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia sued to stop an agreement that the government reached with Defense Distributed, arguing that the blueprints for how to print plastic guns could be obtained by felons or terrorists.