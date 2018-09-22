A woman stabbed five people – including three newborn babies – and then slashed her own wrist inside a New York City home early on Friday, police have said. The building was allegedly being used as an illegal ‘baby farm’.

The 52-year-old suspect, identified to ﻿The New York Post by law enforcement officers as Yu Fen Wang, was in police custody. No immediate charges were filed, and police said that the motive is under investigation.

Police were called out to a three-storey building in Flushing, Queens, shortly before 4am and discovered a three-day-old girl and a one-month-old girl who had been stabbed in the abdomen, as well as a 20-day-old girl with cuts to her ear, chin and lip.

The father of one of the children and a woman who worked there were also stabbed, police said. A butcher’s knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.

The woman suspected of the attack was discovered bleeding and unconscious in the basement, police said.

The daycare was illegal … The moms would then get citizenship because babies were born here

Unnamed police source, according to The New York Post

After officers applied a tourniquet, she regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital, they added. All of those wounded in the attack are expected to survive.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what happened inside the building, a three-storey, multifamily town house. Among the questions was whether the place was operating as an unlicensed childcare facility.

The New York Post quoted an unidentified “high-ranking source” as saying that the home was also serving as a “citizenship mill”.

“The daycare was illegal. They used it as a place for Chinese women to keep babies they gave birth to,” the source is quoted as saying. The moms would then get citizenship because babies were born here.”

State records indicate that a business called Mei Xin Care Inc was registered at the address, but there was no listed phone number for that company.

It is unclear whether it is licensed as a daycare through the New York Department of Health.

Flushing, a neighbourhood in the New York borough of Queens, has a predominantly Asian population and is popular with Chinese immigrants.