US President Donald Trump launched a veiled attack on China on matters of trade, insisting “the US will not be taken advantage of any longer” while addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We will no longer allow our workers to be victimised, our companies to be cheated, or our wealth to be plundered,” the president said, hitting out at the “trade imbalance” with China.

Trump said he has respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping, but that China’s practices cannot be tolerated. The US and China have continued to spar over increasing tariffs.

Trump also hailed his administration’s “bold push for peace with North Korea”.

“Today I stand before the United Nations general assembly to share the extraordinary progress we made,” he said.

Trump claimed nuclear testing has stopped, hostages have been released, and missiles are no longer flying across North Korea’s border with South Korea.

In his maiden speech at the global body last year, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea and called its leader Kim Jong-un a “rocket man” who “is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime” with its “reckless pursuit” of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Trump rejected the “ideology of globalism” in his speech, repeatedly touting the importance of sovereignty. To that end, Trump condemned the UN human rights council for “shielding human rights abusers” while criticising the US. The US quit the human rights council in June.

The US will no longer participate in the United Nations migration pact, he announced.

Trump also said US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will be reviewing its foreign aid contributions.

“We will examine what is working, what is not working, and whether the countries who receive our dollars and our protection also have our interests at heart,” Trump said. “Moving forward, we are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and frankly are our friends.”

Trump took aim at Iran, which he claimed does “not respect their neighbours or borders or the sovereign rights of nations”. He accused Iran’s leaders of plundering resources for their own gain. He condemned “the horrible 2015 nuclear deal” and called on other countries to completely isolate Iran.

Earlier, Trump said he would not meet Iranian President Hassan Rowhani as world leaders gathered in New York but signalled he was open to a future meeting, despite ongoing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear deal.

Both leaders are attending an annual UN gathering in New York. Trump wasn’t specific in Tuesday’s tweet about the origin of the “requests” for a meeting.

But Rowhani also has ruled out meeting, telling NBC News on Monday conditions were not ripe for talks. The Iranian leader accuses the US of adopting a hostile stance toward his country.

Will be speaking at the United Nations this morning. Our country is much stronger and much richer than it was when I took office less than two years ago. We are also MUCH safer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the world’s largest diplomatic gathering with a stark warning of growing chaos and confusion as the rules-based global order comes under threat of breaking down.

Addressing the opening session of the UN General Assembly, Guterres said trust in the rules-based global order and among states was “at a breaking point” and international cooperation becoming more difficult.

“Today, world order is increasingly chaotic. Power relations are less clear,” Guterres told the 193-nation assembly just minutes before President Donald Trump took the podium. “Universal values are being eroded. Democratic principles are under siege.”

Foes for decades, Washington and Tehran have been increasingly at odds since May, when the Republican US president pulled out of the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and announced sanctions against the OPEC member.

The accord, negotiated under Democratic US President Barack Obama, lifted most international sanctions against Tehran in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear programme.

Over the summer, Trump had said he would meet with Rowhani without preconditions to negotiate a new deal, an offer reiterated on Sunday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and extended to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Rowhani said on Monday Tehran would not talk to Trump until the United States returned to the 2015 deal. The top adviser to Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, rejected the US offer on Tuesday, saying “Trump’s and Pompeo’s dream would never come to reality,” the IRNA news agency said.

“Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran’s UN mission, said Iran has not requested a meeting with Trump.

Some Iranian insiders have said any talks between Rowhani and Trump would effectively kill the existing deal.

Quashing the current pact would come at a political cost for the Iranian president, who championed the deal with the supreme leader’s guarded backing and who could lose support from European allies.

Rowhani is also under increasing pressure from his country’s hardliners, including Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, which have kept up the anti-American rhetoric ahead of the UN session.

Iran curbed its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief in the 2015 nuclear accord.

Trump pulled out, saying the agreement did not go far enough. His administration is pushing allies to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero as Washington prepares to restore sanctions on Iran’s oil sales in November.

The remaining countries in the deal, which see it as the best chance to stop Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, on Monday agreed to keep working to maintain trade with Tehran.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, following a meeting on Monday with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran in New York, warned that the US strategy of applying maximum pressure on Tehran and going it alone could risk a regional escalation.

Reuters, Agence France-Presse