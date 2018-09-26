This story is published in a content partnership with POLITICO. It was originally reported by Matthew Choi on politico.com on September 25, 2018.



World leaders laughed Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly that his administration had accomplished more than any other in American history.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said near the start of a speech before the assembled world leaders, prompting audible laughter.

Trump bragged about his presidency at #UNGA and world leaders laughed.







“I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay”: https://t.co/6gF9x6uE6o pic.twitter.com/nX88GMFikQ — POLITICO (@politico) September 25, 2018

“It's so true,” Trump continued, before acknowledging the laughter.

“I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK,” he said, smirking and raising his eyebrows.

It is unusual for a US president to draw unintentional laughs at a gathering of world leaders, and Trump has long complained that foreign governments are laughing at the US for what he views as weak policies on trade and other issues.

“They laugh at us. Behind our backs, they laugh at us because of our own stupidity,” he said in an appearance on Larry King Live three decades ago, according to NPR.

“We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World,” he tweeted in 2014, well before he launched his presidential campaign.

After the brief interruption, Trump continued with his speech, in which he touted the country's economic growth and rising stock market as evidence for his administration's success, arguing that he made the country “much stronger and richer than it was when I took office less than two years ago.”

Trump addressed the General Assembly after a news-filled day at the United Nations, where he vowed to continue sanctions against Iran to take down its nuclear programme and signed a revised trade deal with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

