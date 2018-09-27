US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual assault are presenting duelling accounts of what happened – or didn’t – 36 years ago, as senators hold a historic hearing that will shape the court’s future and redefine the “Me Too” era.

Top broadcasters and cable news networks have cleared their daytime schedules for Thursday’s event.

Much is already known about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: Christine Blasey Ford will say Kavanaugh held her down and tried to disrobe her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh will deny even being at the party.

What’s not known is how pivotal senators will react to the drama that plays out before them. US President Donald Trump has cast scepticism on her story, saying it is part of a Democratic con job, but he also said he is open to changing his mind and said: “I want to watch.”

Ford is one of three women who publicly accuse Kavanaugh, 53, of various forms of sexual misconduct. His answer has been the same, denial down the line.

The televised hearing promises to be a must-see event that has implications for the November 6 congressional election, when Democrats have a chance to take control of the House and perhaps even the Senate.

Women voters have already been abandoning the Republican Party amid a series of controversies during Trump’s presidency, polls show.

Networks are planning wall-to-wall coverage similar to Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearing in 1991, when Anita Hill testified that he had sexually harassed her.

Since it wasn’t certain when or even if the hearing would take place until a couple of days ago, it prompted furious last-minute planning to organise the television coverage.

“The stakes are very high,” said Christopher Isham, vice-president and Washington bureau chief at CBS News. Millions are expected to tune in.

At Ford’s request, she and Kavanaugh will not be in the hearing room at the same time. She will testify first, giving an opening statement before questioning by senators and by an outside lawyer, Rachel Mitchell, hired by the panel’s 11 all-male Republicans to handle much of their questioning. Then Kavanaugh will do the same.

Mitchell, a sex crimes prosecutor in Phoenix, was described by defence lawyer Adam Feldman as a “zealous advocate for the truth”.

Ford, a California psychology professor, plans to testify Thursday that a sexual assault by Kavanaugh in 1982 “drastically altered my life” and that she was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone about it at the time, according to a prepared statement.

She will say that during a house party in high school, she was pushed into a bedroom and onto a bed and Kavanaugh got on top of her.

In Kavanaugh’s opening statement, he will “categorically and unequivocally” deny Ford’s allegations. “I have never done that to her or to anyone. I am innocent of this charge.”

Kavanaugh’s statement will call other allegations against him “last-minute smears” and “grotesque and obvious character assassination”.

Even as Ford and Kavanaugh prepared for their appearances, the Judiciary Committee disclosed very late on Wednesday that two unnamed men had come forward separately to say they might have been the one who assaulted Ford.

One of the men was interviewed on Monday with a follow-up interview on Tuesday.

The second man, the committee said, spoke to staff members by phone on Wednesday.

Neither of the men was expected to appear at Thursday’s hearing.

All 10 Democrats on the Judiciary panel called on Trump to withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination or order an FBI investigation into the allegations against him.

