One police officer was killed and four others wounded during an “active shooter” incident in South Carolina on Wednesday, US media reported.

The Florence County coroner told CNN that one officer was dead of his wounds, and that the officers who were shot comprised two city officers and three Florence County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Florence County Emergency Management office reported on Twitter at about 5pm that an “active shooter” situation was under way in Florence. One hour later it said the incident had ended with a suspect in custody. The suspect is a male, WMBF-TV reported.

There were no immediate details on the condition of the surviving officers. The public has been asked to stay away from Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road.

West Florence High School was placed in lockdown, and athletic teams were brought inside, according to a Facebook post.

At the South Carolina State House, Republican state Representative Jay Jordan of Florence asked that the House take a moment of silence for the injured police officers.

According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 107 officers have been killed this year, before the latest case. More than one-third of the deaths were linked to firearms.

They were among more than 30,000 deaths annually linked to guns throughout the country.