Steven Seagal has an interesting way of celebrating the anniversary of the #MeToo movement.

The actor abruptly walked out during a live TV interview with BBC’s Newsnight on Thursday after reporter Kirsty Wark asked about the misconduct allegations he faces.

“In terms of your life in America, you have been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment. You had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?” Wark asked.

Before she finished her question, Seagal silently took off his earpiece and walked off-screen. During a muffled exchange, a crew member then helped him remove his microphone as cameras cut back to the studio.

“Hello, Steven Seagal?” Wark asked, before wrapping up the interview: “Steven Seagal there, and of course, though he didn’t respond there, he has said previously that he denies any allegation made against him.”

Seagal has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by multiple women, including Jenny McCarthy and Scandal actress Portia de Rossi.

McCarthy claims the actor and producer pressed her to undress during a 1995 audition for Under Siege 2, telling her: “You know, this part has nudity in it, and I can’t really tell what your body looks like in that dress you’re wearing.”

De Rossi said Seagal unzipped his pants during a private office audition. The Good Wife actress Julianna Margulies alleged a similar incident happened with Seagal when she was 23.

As did Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero, who alleged Seagal wore a silk kimono during a try-out and requested a “private audition”.

Guerrero took to Twitter after the interview to thank Wark for her questioning. She added that it’s “very telling that he … ran away”.

More serious allegations against Seagal include rape.

Actress Regina Simons accused Seagal of raping her in 1993 when she was 18 and an extra on his 1994 film On Deadly Ground.

She said the sexual assault happened after he invited her to his house for a supposed wrap party.

In September, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges for the alleged incident because the statute of limitations in force at the time expired in 1999.