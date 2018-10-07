Brett Kavanaugh, the embattled US Supreme Court nominee put forward by US President Donald Trump, won Senate confirmation on Saturday, weathering sexual misconduct accusations and criticism of his character and temperament. The final vote was 50-48.

After weeks of intense debate that has gripped the nation, the conservative appeal court judge on Friday won vows of support from two centrist senators, leaving no clear path in the Senate for Kavanaugh’s opponents to block him.

Amid tighter-than-usual security, hundreds of protesters against Kavanaugh assembled on the grounds of the Capitol and at the Supreme Court. They chanted, “Vote them out! Vote them out!” and carried signs including “I am a survivor, not a troublemaker!”

As protesters chanted “Shame!” and “November is coming!” police took several dozen protesters down the steps and put them in plastic flex-cuffs.



Protesters in the Senate gallery also interrupted the vote and were removed.

A town house near the Washington residence of Republican Senator Susan Collins flew the flag of her home state Maine upside down to protest her backing of Kavanaugh.

As the day wore on, protesters in front of the Supreme Court pushed past security barriers and went to the east front of the US Capitol where several dozen climbed exterior stairs, only to be removed by police.

Trump scored a clear win in his drive to cement conservative dominance of the high court, a bitter outcome for Democrats who could not get their own liberal nominee confirmed because of Republican delaying tactics in 2016.

Trump: Kavanaugh protesters financed by billionaire George Soros

Trump told reporters as he left the White House before the vote for a rally in Topeka, Kansas, that he thinks Brett Kavanaugh is “going to be a great Supreme Court justice for many years to come”.

Trump also posted on Twitter after the vote:

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote. “Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!”

In final remarks just before the voting, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said a vote for Kavanaugh was “a vote to end this brief, dark chapter in the Senate’s history and turn the page toward a brighter tomorrow”.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York looked ahead to November, appealing to voters beyond the Senate chamber: “Change must come from where change in America always begins: the ballot box.”

With divisive cases on abortion rights, immigration, transgender rights and business regulation headed for the court, Kavanaugh likely would give conservatives the upper hand.

His confirmation would also allow Trump to hit the campaign trail ahead of the November 6 congressional elections bragging that he has kept his 2016 promise to mould a more conservative American judiciary.

Capping a tense day on Friday, Collins of Maine declared on the Senate floor, “I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

She praised his judicial record and argued there was no corroboration of a sexual assault accusation made against him by psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford. Two other women also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct decades ago. Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations.

One of those women, Debbie Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University in the 1980s, issued a statement on Saturday saying that as she watched the Senate debate, “I feel like I’m right back at Yale where half the room is laughing and looking the other way. Only this time, instead of drunk college kids, it is US senators who are deliberately ignoring his behaviour,” she said.

Moments after Collins pledged to back Kavanaugh, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who is in a tough race for re-election in West Virginia where Trump is popular, also declared his support, leaving little doubt of a Republican victory.

Senators then endured a rare all-night session to satisfy the requirement of 30 hours of debate following Friday’s vote.

As the debate entered its final hours, the divisions between Republicans and Democrats festered.

Republican Senator Deb Fischer described Kavanaugh as “one of the most thoughtful, pre-eminent judges in our nation.”

Secret FBI report shows no Kavanaugh misconduct, says top Republican

The sexual assault allegations, Fischer said, led the Senate confirmation process into “a shameful spectacle and a disservice to everyone involved,” adding that there was no evidence Kavanaugh was the perpetrator.

Democratic Senator Edward Markey countered, saying Kavanaugh has been a “rubber stamp for a far right-wing agenda.” Referring to the judge’s sworn response to Ford’s testimony, Markey said, “We heard anger. We heard belligerence. We heard evasiveness. We heard disrespect.”

Senate Republicans, except for Lisa Murkowski, stood by Kavanaugh in a move that could resonate, particularly with women voters, in the midterm elections to determine control of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Murkowski voted “present,” offsetting the absence of Kavanaugh supporter Steve Daines of Montana, who was attending his daughter’s wedding. That rare procedural manoeuvre left Kavanaugh with the same two-vote margin he’d have had if Murkowski and Daines had both voted.

It was the closest roll call to confirm a justice since 1881, when Stanley Matthews was approved by 24-23, according to Senate records.

Even before the sexual assault charges surfaced, Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate were fighting hard to stop Kavanaugh, saying his conservative judicial philosophy could result in rolling back abortion rights, gay rights and protections for immigrants.

They also challenged the veracity of some of his Judiciary Committee testimony.