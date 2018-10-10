Pop star Taylor Swift rocks the vote and registrations spike

Music megastar Taylor Swift, in a surprise Instagram post Sunday, broke her long silence on politics and encouraged her more than 112 million followers on the platform to register to vote.

It seems as though some of them rushed to do just that, according to Vote.org, a non-partisan group that seeks to increase voter turnout.

As of noon Tuesday, less than 48 hours after Swift’s post, more than 169,000 new people had registered on the site to vote, said spokeswoman Kamari Guthrie on Tuesday.

That put the number of new voters registered on the site in October, to date, at 240,329. By comparison, the group said 56,669 new voters registered in August and 190,178 registered in September. In October 2016, there were 405,149 new registrations on Vote.org for the whole month.

Guthrie said it is difficult to credit Swift directly for the spike in registrations because there is usually some kind of a surge just before voter registration deadlines, in election years, since “people wait until the deadline to register”. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Tennessee in time for the November 6 election.

However, among the 169,000 new registrations since Sunday, more than half were by those ages 18 to 29.

Trump likes Taylor Swift’s music ‘about 25 per cent less now, OK?’

“One thing is clear, we’re seeing a massive surge in the 18-24 and 25-29 voters, which is her fan demographic. The 18-24 number almost doubled overnight,” Guthrie said. “Taylor Swift’s visibility on this issue is driving a lot of coverage of voter registration and it’s reaching many of her fans who would not otherwise be following news like this.”

Vote.org also saw a definite jump in traffic in the wake of her Instagram post. The site typically has 14,078 average daily visitors, Guthrie said. In the 24 hours after Swift’s post – which specifically mentioned Vote.org – the site had 155,940 visitors.

In Tennessee, where Swift is registered to vote, Vote.org tracked 2,144 new voter registrations in the 36 hours since the singer’s post, bringing October’s to-date total to 7,554 – a sharp increase from 2,811 registrations in September and 951 in August.

“Overall, we were thrilled, especially to see millennials get involved,” Guthrie said. “Taylor’s post has helped bring out young voters. … We’re especially happy to see that because we know voting is habit-forming; statistically, a young person who votes in 2018 is 55 percent more likely to vote again in 2020.”

In her post Sunday, Swift vowed to vote for two Democratic candidates: former governor Phil Bredesen for the US Senate and Representative Jim Cooper for re-election. She also acknowledged her past reluctance to address political issues but said that had changed in the past two years.