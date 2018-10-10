Nikki Haley became the latest senior official to exit the Trump administration when she said on Tuesday she will resign at year-end as US ambassador to the United Nations. Here are some others who have been fired or quit the White House since Trump took office on January 20, 2017

2018

Don McGahn

Trump said in late August that the White House counsel would step down after the Senate confirmed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which happened on Saturday. The Trump-McGahn relationship was strained by an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Scott Pruitt

The Environmental Protection Agency chief, a Trump favourite for attacking regulations, resigned on July 5 under heavy fire over a series of ethics controversies.

Ronny Jackson

The White House doctor withdrew from consideration to head the Veteran Affairs department on April 26 amid allegations he was lax with prescription drugs and drank alcohol on the job. He also ceased working as Trump’s doctor.

David Shulkin

White House officials said on March 28 the Veteran Affairs secretary would resign. Shulkin had become a distraction due to a wave of speculation about his future.

H.R. McMaster

The national security adviser was replaced on March 22 with John Bolton, according to a Trump tweet.

Andrew McCabe



The deputy FBI director was fired in mid-March by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. McCabe said he was targeted for being a witness into whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Rex Tillerson



The secretary of state was fired by Trump on March 13 after rifts between them over international issues.

Gary Cohn

The National Economic Council director and former Goldman Sachs Inc president said on March 5 he would resign. He lost a fight to try to stop Trump from imposing import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Hope Hicks

The White House communications director, a long-serving and trusted Trump aide, resigned on February 28.

Rob Porter

The White House staff secretary resigned in February after accusations of domestic abuse from ex-wives.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman

Fired as assistant to the president in December, the former reality TV star later wrote a book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

2017

Richard Cordray

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s first director quit in November.

Tom Price

The Health and Human Services secretary resigned under pressure from Trump on September 29 in an uproar over Price’s use of costly private charter planes for government business.

Stephen Bannon

Trump’s chief strategist, a force behind Trump’s anti-global/pro-nationalist agenda, was fired by Trump in mid-August after clashing with White House moderates.

Anthony Scaramucci

The White House communications director was fired by Trump in July after 10 days on the job, following profanity-laced comments to The New Yorker magazine.

Reince Priebus

Replaced as chief of staff by John Kelly, Priebus lost Trump’s confidence after setbacks in Congress.

Sean Spicer

Resigned as White House press secretary in July, ending a turbulent tenure.

Walter Shaub

The head of the US Office of Government Ethics, who clashed with Trump, stepped down in July.

Michael Dubke

Resigned as White House communications director in late May.

James Comey

The FBI director, who was leading a probe into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia to influence the election, was fired by Trump in May.

Katie Walsh

The deputy White House chief of staff was transferred to the outside, pro-Trump group America First Policies in March.

Michael Flynn

Resigned in February as Trump’s national security adviser after disclosures that he discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He is set to be sentenced in December.

Sally Yates

Trump fired the acting US attorney general in January after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump’s immigration ban.