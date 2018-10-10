China is waging an unprecedented campaign to influence American public opinion as November congressional elections approach and presents the greatest long-term counter-intelligence threat to the United States, US security officials said on Wednesday.

Senators on the Homeland Security Committee questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FBI Director Christopher Wray about President Donald Trump’s assertion that China is interfering in US elections and asked whether Beijing poses a larger threat to the country than Moscow.

Wray was asked whether China posed a larger threat than Russia, which is being investigated for alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a probe that is also looking at whether Moscow cooperated with the Trump campaign to sway the vote.

“China in many ways represents the broadest, most complicated, most long-term counter-intelligence threat we face,” Wray said. “Russia is in many ways fighting to stay relevant after the fall of the Soviet Union. They’re fighting today’s fight. China is fighting tomorrow’s fight.”

Nielsen told the panel there were two types of threats to American election security from other nations: hacking or disruption of election infrastructure, which includes voter registration lists or voting machines, and influence campaigns.

“China absolutely is on an unprecedented – or exerting unprecedented effort to influence American opinion,” Nielsen said. “We have not seen to date any Chinese attempts to compromise election infrastructure.”

Wray also warned that civilian drones pose a “steadily escalating threat” as the devices are likely to be used by terrorists, criminal groups or drug cartels to carry out attacks in the US.

“Terrorist groups could easily export their battlefield experiences to use weaponised” drones, Wray said in written testimony for the hearing.

“The FBI assesses that, given their retail availability, lack of verified identification requirement to procure, general ease of use, and prior use overseas,” drones will be used in attacks, including “a mass gathering,” Wray said.

The Federal Aviation Administration had planned by the end of 2016 to propose a framework for allowing routine flights over people for the first time. That action was blocked after the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security raised concerns. As a result, the government is drawing up regulations that will require most of the devices to broadcast their identity and location so that they can be tracked by authorities.

The FBI has observed “repeated and dedicated” attempts by Islamic State and al-Qaeda to use drones in attacks, Wray said. Criminal gangs such as MS-13 and Mexican drug cartels have also used the devices, he said.