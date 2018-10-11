Gaining fury with every passing hour, Hurricane Michael began pounding the Florida Panhandle with sideways-blown rain and crashing waves Wednesday as it closed in on the coastline with potentially catastrophic winds of 150mph.

It was the most powerful storm on record to menace the roughly 200-mile stretch of fishing towns, military bases and spring-break beaches.

“I’ve had to take antacids I’m so sick to my stomach today because of this impending catastrophe,” National Hurricane Centre scientist Eric Blake tweeted as the storm – supercharged by the Gulf of Mexico’s abnormally warm, 84-degree water – grew more scary.

The brute quickly sprang from a weekend tropical depression, becoming a furious Category 4 by early Wednesday. Less than a day earlier, Michael was a Category 2.

“The time to evacuate has come and gone … SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY,” Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted, while the sheriff in Panama City’s Bay County issued a shelter-in-place order before dawn.

More than 375,000 people up and down the Gulf coast were urged to evacuate. But emergency authorities lamented that many people ignored the warnings and seemed to think they could ride it out.

Diane Farris, 57, and her son walked to a high school-turned-shelter near their home in Panama City to find about 1,100 people crammed into a space meant for about half as many. Neither she nor her son had any way to communicate because their lone cellphone got wet and quit working.

“I’m worried about my daughter and grandbaby. I don’t know where they are. You know, that’s hard,” she said, choking back tears.

As of 11.30am local time, Michael was centred about 50 miles (80km) south of Panama City, its winds at 150mph (240 kmh). It was moving at 14mph (22kph). Hurricane-force winds extended up to 45 miles (75km) from its Centre.

Rainfall could reach up to a foot (30cm), and the life-threatening storm surge could swell to 14 feet (4 meters).

The storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday. Forecasters said it will unleash damaging wind and rain all the way into the Carolinas, which are still recovering from Hurricane Florence’s epic flooding.

Meteorologists watched satellite imagery in complete awe as the storm intensified.

“We are in new territory,” National Hurricane Centre Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen wrote on Facebook. “The historical record, going back to 1851, finds no Category 4 hurricane ever hitting the Florida panhandle.”

Colorado State University hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach said in an email: “I really fear for what things are going to look like there tomorrow at this time.”

Hours ahead of landfall, seawater was already lapping over the docks at Massalina Bayou near downtown Panama City, and knee-deep water was rising against buildings in St. Marks, which sits on an inlet south of Tallahassee, Florida’s capital.

Huge waves pounded the white sands of Panama City Beach, shooting frothy water all the way to the base of wooden stairs that lead to the beach.

More than 5,000 evacuees sought shelter in Tallahassee, which is about 25 miles from the coast but is covered by live oak and pine trees that can fall and cause power outages even in smaller storms.

“We’ve told those who stayed to have their life jackets on when the storm comes,” Tress Dameron, Franklin County emergency management coordinator, told The News Herald in Panama City.

In St. Marks, John Hargan and his family gathered up their pets and moved to a raised building constructed to withstand a Category 5 after water from the St. Marks River began surrounding their home.

Hargan’s 11-year-old son, Jayden, carried one of the family’s dogs in a laundry basket in one arm and held a skateboard in the other as he waded through calf-high water.

Hargan, a bartender at a riverfront restaurant, feared he would lose his home and his job to the storm.

“We basically just walked away from everything and said goodbye to it,” he said, tears welling up. “I’m freakin’ scared I’m going to lose everything I own, man.”