Melania Trump: ‘There are people in the White House I don’t trust’

US first lady Melania Trump said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that there have been people in her husband’s White House whom she does not trust, including some who still work there.

During the interview with ABC News, conducted during her recent solo trip to Africa, Trump also asserted that she is one of the most bullied people in the world, as she discusses her child-welfare initiative, Be Best, which includes a focus on combating cyberbullying.

Trump was asked by ABC’s Tom Llamas whether the president has had people working for him that she did not trust.

“Yes,” she replied, adding that she has let her husband know. “Some people, they don’t work there any more.”

Asked whether there are still people in the administration she cannot trust, Trump said yes.

“It’s harder to govern,” the first lady said. “You always need to watch your back.”

Her comments come in the wake of an anonymous editorial in The New York Times last month claiming there is a “resistance” within the Trump administration. The Times said the piece was written by a senior administration official, whose identity still has not become public.

During the interview, Llamas also asked Trump whether she has the most control over her husband’s decisions of those in the White House.

“Oh, I wish,” she said, laughing. “I give him my honest advice and honest opinions, and then he does what he wants to do.”

During the interview, Trump also said, “I could say I’m the most bullied person in the world.”

Pressed on that assertion, she said: “One of them, if you’re really see what people are saying about me.”