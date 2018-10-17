US President Donald Trump insulted Stormy Daniels on Tuesday, calling the adult film actress who claimed to have had an affair with him “Horseface” after a judge dismissed a defamation suit she filed against him.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials [sic] lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Daniels followed with her own tweet, saying the president “has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN!” She added that Trump’s “Horseface” jibe suggested a “penchant for bestiality”, and made a reference to his “shortcomings”.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, also responded with a tweet calling Trump “a disgusting misogynist”.

US District Judge S. James Otero in Los Angeles on Monday dismissed a libel suit Daniels filed against Trump over a tweet the president posted in April accusing her of “a total con job.”

You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed she was threatened by an unknown man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 for agreeing to cooperate with a magazine article about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006.

After her lawyer released a composite sketch of the man, Trump accused Clifford in an April tweet of “a total con job” concerning a “nonexistent man.”

Otero ruled that Trump’s tweet was nothing more than “rhetorical hyperbole”.

Recently, Daniels used a memoir to describe her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, including an explicit description of his genitalia.