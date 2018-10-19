This story is published in a content partnership with POLITICO. It was originally reported by POLITICO staff on politico.com on October 18, 2018.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he would not attend an investment summit in Saudi Arabia, amid tensions over the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia,” Mnuchin wrote on Twitter.

The Trump administration has been under pressure to show that it is responding to Khashoggi's disappearance, which occurred after the US resident entered a Saudi consulate in Turkey earlier this month.

Turkish officials have said their intelligence shows Khashoggi was killed and dismembered.

